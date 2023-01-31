Metaphysic Partners with CAA to Expand Use of Generative AI in Film, TV

LONDON—In a notable example of the growing interest in using generative AI in film, TV and entertainment productions, Metaphysic has announced a strategic partnership with leading entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) to develop generative AI tools and services for CAA’s global talent.

As part of the partnership, the two companies said they will work together to unlock creative possibilities for artists using AI across film, television, and entertainment.

Metaphysic was involved in a groundbreaking example of using generative AI in television in in 2022 when "America's Got Talent," introduced hyperreal generative AI content to a national television audience by using AI to create photorealistic avatars of the king of rock and roll, Elvis Presley that delivered musical performances on stage that looked perfectly real, Metaphysic said.

"Metaphysic are industry leaders in using generative AI and machine learning to create photorealistic Hollywood-quality content, combined with their ethics-first approach and thought leadership they unlock an incredible opportunity for the entertainment industry and beyond," said Joanna Popper, chief metaverse officer, CAA. "Artificial intelligence will have a transformative impact on content creation and intellectual property. CAA has always been at the forefront of new technological frontiers and we are excited to work with Metaphysic in bringing the most exciting opportunities to our clients and the industry."

Another illustration of the industries growing interest in generative AI, Metaphysic has been named the sole AI provider for the highly-anticipated major motion picture "Here," produced by Miramax and directed by Robert Zemeckis. Starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, this adaptation of Richard McGuire's graphic novel reunites the original Oscar-winning team behind "Forrest Gump," along with Paul Bettany and Kelly Reilly. The film will be distributed in the U.S. by Sony Pictures Entertainment.

In an industry-first, "Here" extensively incorporates hyperreal AI-generated face replacements and de-ageing into the very fabric of its storytelling, the company reported.

"I've always been attracted to technology that helps me to tell a story. With HERE, the film simply wouldn't work without our actors seamlessly transforming into younger versions of themselves,” explained Zemeckis. “Metaphysic's AI tools do exactly that, in ways that were previously impossible! Having tested every flavor of face replacement and de-aging technology available today, Metaphysic are clearly the global leaders in feature-quality AI content and the perfect choice for this incredibly challenging, emotional film,"

In addition, Metaphysic has announced a new product, "Metaphysic Live."

Being deployed in production on "Here," Metaphysic's new tool creates high-resolution photorealistic faceswaps and de-ageing effects on top of actors' performances live and in real-time without the need for further compositing or VFX work.

Streaming AI-generated photorealistic content that maps onto real-world scenes at up to 30 frames per second is a dramatic advance in the technology that will be essential to creating immersive AR/VR, gaming and entertainment experiences, Metaphysic reported.

"It is incredible to see Metaphysic's AI-generated content flawlessly integrated into a shot live on set!,” noted Kevin Baillie, production visual effects supervisor on "Here" says. “The actors can even use the technology as a 'youth mirror' – testing out acting choices for their younger selves in real-time. That feedback loop and youthful performance is absolutely essential in achieving an authentic, delightful result!"

"Metaphysic is rapidly expanding the creative horizons of Hollywood and beyond. Our tools are cost-effective, movie-quality and scalable - we are being forced to reimagine how visual media is produced," said Thomas Graham, CEO and co-founder of Metaphysic. "With the support of CAA and by working on projects like "Here," Metaphysic is demonstrating the transformative power of hyperreal AI to shape the future of entertainment and to eventually help people create AI-generated, photorealistic immersive content while they own and control their data."