Meredith Adds Matrix Solutions Sales Platform

PITTSBURGH—Meredith Corporation has announced that it has installed Matrix Solutions’ CRM & Sales Intelligence platform for Meredith’s Local Media Group’s sales organization. The cloud-based system will provide full sales visibility and management functionality to the Local Media Group, allowing sales data and analytics to be accessed by enterprise users across Meredith’s 17 owned and operated stations.

With the CRM & Sales Intelligence system, data from the Local Media Group is aggregated and delivers insights with proactive alert notifications through an intuitive dashboard. Matrix also now has full mobile functionality for the platform. This allows Meredith to monitor its sales for content across broadcast television, print, digital and mobile.

Matrix Solutions is a provider of web-based media specific platforms for TV, radio and electronic advertising.