Mediaproxy to Showcase ATSC 3.0 Monitoring Solution at NAB Show
Compliance and analysis specialist will demonstrate latest NextGen TV features for its LogServer monitoring solution
MELBOURNE, Australia—At the 2024 NAB Show, April 14-17 in Las Vegas, Mediaproxy, a global supplier of software-based IP compliance solutions, will showcase the latest version of its LogServer media compliance monitoring solution, which now provides comprehensive compliance, monitoring and analysis for ATSC 3.0 streams.
Mediaproxy says it has developed an advanced software-based technique for processing inhouse packager output (STLTP) and off-air transmission (DASH ROUTE) formats including decryption (A3SA). This allows engineers to easily and cost-effectively work with those new formats using LogServer’s familiar user interface technologies for review, monitoring and real-time analysis, the company said.
LogServer also conforms to the other main standards in use by broadcasters and streamers, including SMPTE ST 2110 and NMOS (Networked Media Open Specifications), for the transport of media over IP networks, and SCTE, which covers dynamic ad insertion. The newest version will be on display at the NAB Show, with demonstrations of cloud operation in addition to working with clustering decentralized systems on IP networks. Also on display will be the Monwall multiviewer, which, in conjunction with LogServer, provides next-generation multiviewing.
"NextGen ATSC 3.0 continues to grow as the new, future-proof standard and platform for IP-based broadcasting in the U.S.," comments Mediaproxy's chief executive, Erik Otto. "This year's NAB Show will be a showcase for both this important technology and Mediaproxy's elegant, powerful and yet cost-effective software-based solution for comprehensive ATSC 3.0 monitoring."
Mediaproxy will be in Booth W1322 in the West Hall.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.