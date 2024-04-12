Mediaproxy to Showcase ATSC 3.0 Monitoring Solution at NAB Show

MELBOURNE, Australia—At the 2024 NAB Show, April 14-17 in Las Vegas, Mediaproxy, a global supplier of software-based IP compliance solutions, will showcase the latest version of its LogServer media compliance monitoring solution, which now provides comprehensive compliance, monitoring and analysis for ATSC 3.0 streams.

Mediaproxy says it has developed an advanced software-based technique for processing inhouse packager output (STLTP) and off-air transmission (DASH ROUTE) formats including decryption (A3SA). This allows engineers to easily and cost-effectively work with those new formats using LogServer’s familiar user interface technologies for review, monitoring and real-time analysis, the company said.

LogServer also conforms to the other main standards in use by broadcasters and streamers, including SMPTE ST 2110 and NMOS (Networked Media Open Specifications), for the transport of media over IP networks, and SCTE, which covers dynamic ad insertion. The newest version will be on display at the NAB Show, with demonstrations of cloud operation in addition to working with clustering decentralized systems on IP networks. Also on display will be the Monwall multiviewer, which, in conjunction with LogServer, provides next-generation multiviewing.

"NextGen ATSC 3.0 continues to grow as the new, future-proof standard and platform for IP-based broadcasting in the U.S.," comments Mediaproxy's chief executive, Erik Otto. "This year's NAB Show will be a showcase for both this important technology and Mediaproxy's elegant, powerful and yet cost-effective software-based solution for comprehensive ATSC 3.0 monitoring."

Mediaproxy will be in Booth W1322 in the West Hall.