MediaProxy To Begin Offering LogServer Compliance, Monitoring System As Rental

MELBOURNE, Australia—Mediaproxy today announced its flagship compliance logging and monitoring LogServer system is now available on a per-use-basis, offering broadcasters and facilities an OpEx alternative.

Broadcasters covering a special event or creating additional, temporary services can now rent on an as-needed basis for the duration of their event, the company said.

Pop-up channels, which include both the red button option on digital terrestrial platforms and cloud-based services, allow broadcasters to offer their audiences more choice. They also bring more operational responsibilities to ensure quality of experience (QoE) and compliance with regulatory standards, it said.

Mediaproxy LogServer provides a powerful and broad feature set for checking not only the output at the master control room (MCR) but also the various programs streams along the distribution chain. The decision to make LogServer available as a rental enables users to license the system as and when needed without having to commit to a minimum rental period, it said.

The new rental package includes LogServer as well as support. It covers unlimited users, and all clients’ apps, the company said.

Pop-up channels only work with a specific range of inputs sources: TSoIP, IP, OTT HLS/DASH, SMPTE-2110, SMPTE 2022-6 and streaming sources. LogServer has full capability to work with these formats and standards. It is also able to handle video transport protocols, including SRT (Secure Reliable Transport), Zixi, HLS (HTTP Live Streaming) and RTP (Real-time Transport Protocol), it said.

“Modern software-based compliance systems such as LogServer have the flexibility to record pop-up or event-based channels for only the period these services need to run. The advantages are that this can be done at very short notice, something that is facilitated through deployment in the cloud,” said Mark Rushton, senior vice president of sales and solutions at Mediaproxy.