Mediaproxy Signs on to AIMS Alliance

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA—Mediaproxy, a provider of broadcast compliance logging, content monitoring and transport stream analysis technology, has announced that it has joined the Alliance for IP Media Solutions.

AIMS promotes the adoption, standardization, development and refinement of open protocols for media over IP, putting an emphasis on VSF TR-03 and TR-04, SMPTE 2022-6 and AES67.

“Being part of these significant impending changes in our industry is aligned with our drive to foster sustainable research and software development practices to deliver the most reliable solutions for broadcasters now and the future,” said Erik Otto, CEO of Mediaproxy.