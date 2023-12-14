MediaLuso Taps TVU Networks for 2023 Pan American and Parapan American Games Coverage

BARCELONA—TVU Networks has announced that MediaLuso, a leading provider of broadcast and media services, deployed the TVU Remote Commentator solution at the recently completed 2023 Pan American Games and Parapan American Games in Santiago, Chile.

TVU Remote Commentator enabled MediaLuso to successfully host 50 commentators over a two week period to cover the Pan American Games medal events live, eliminating the need for commentators to be physically on-site for the first time. Remote Commentator was able to support commentary for multiple simultaneous events.

The Pan American Games, a premier event in the world of sports, showcases over 300 events in 24 sports, featuring athletes from 41 countries across the Americas every four years. This year's games attracted millions of viewers worldwide, with hundreds of hours of live coverage.

"TVU Remote Commentator has proven to be an invaluable tool for streamlining remote commentary operations, allowing us to deliver exceptional coverage of the Pan American Games," said Francisco José De La Fuente, CEO of MediaLuso. "We were able to manage the entire commentary process for the Games with just two operators and two producers – a testament to the system's efficiency and effectiveness.”

“TVU Remote Commentator’s ability to maintain uncompromised audiovisual quality through server-based operations is what makes it outstanding,” he continued. “It ensures an immersive viewing experience for audiences globally with minimal delay”.

TVU Remote Commentator allows users to make significant changes in traditional commentary methods and avoid extensive travel and logistical complexities those methods require. It also significantly reduces operational costs and environmental impacts and enables commentators to create engaging, localized content, enhancing the global appeal of major events such as the Pan American and Parapan American Games and bringing the excitement of each event to a wider audience.

"We were thrilled to partner with MediaLuso in this groundbreaking effort for the Pan American and Parapan American Games," said Rafael Castillo, vice president of Latin America and EMEA at TVU Networks. "TVU Remote Commentator was designed specifically to replicate on-location commentary but from a remote location such as a commentator’s home. By removing the need for travel and reducing production infrastructure while delivering a pristine production, sports broadcasters can cover more events much more cost-effectively."