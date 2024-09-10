MediaKind, ThinkAnalytics Form Strategic Partnership

FRISCO, TEXAS—MediaKind has formed a strategic partnership with ThinkAnalytics to bring advanced AI-powered content discovery and advertising solutions to MediaFirst TV Platform users.

The integration of the Think360 suite will enhance MediaFirst’s existing core recommendation engine with best-in-class AI-driven functions. As the battle for viewer engagement intensifies—driven by the rapid expansion of streaming platforms, app-based services and super-aggregation—the partnership empowers MediaKind customers to deliver standout user experiences, the company said.

Key benefits include:

Enhanced content discovery and cutting-edge personalization: AI-driven recommendations and content discovery improve user engagement, reduce churn, and increase Customer Lifetime Value (CLV).

Natural Language Search: ThinkVoice enables users to discover content intuitively with advanced voice search features.

Targeted Advertising: ThinkAdvertising combines first-party data with actionable audience insights, delivering precision-targeted ads that align with MediaKind’s Prisma technology.

"This partnership takes our MediaFirst TV Platform to the next level. By integrating ThinkAnalytics’ advanced AI tools, we’re delivering more than just recommendation services, we're empowering MediaFirst customers with a foundation for long-term innovation, making content more accessible and advertising more relevant,” said Ashish Patel, president of operator platforms at MediaKind. “These new features enhance their ability to rapidly test and adapt, making data-driven decisions to optimize streaming services, while delivering an enriched user experience that will ultimately increase retention and monetization."

ThinkAnalytics’ Think360 suite enables operators to run A/B tests, make real-time adjustments and implement new strategies without expensive development. In-depth analytics from ThinkInsight allows operators to measure UI performance and optimize their content strategy, while editorial tools and flexible balancing of content sources allow users to find exactly what they want, even as content libraries and super-aggregated services continue to expand, the company said.

MediaKind’s Patel and ThinkAnalytics' Peter Docherty will present during the "Innovation through Strategic Partnerships in PayTV" IBC Showcase, Friday, Sept. 13, at 2:45 p.m. during IBC 2024, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center. They will be joined by Evergent CEO Vijay Sajja and Bitmovin chief architect Igor Oreper to discuss the impact of these collaborations on customer success.

More information is available on the MediaKind and ThinkAnalytics websites