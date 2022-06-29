Mediacom Renews Carriage Deal with Paramount Global

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y.—Mediacom Communications has announced that it has renewed its carriage agreement with Paramount Global.

The deal renews carriage rights for Paramount’s portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news, and sports networks – including BET, CBS Sports Network, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel, and others – as well as rights to ShowtimeOTT and retransmission consent rights to CBS broadcast stations owned and operated by Paramount.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are pleased to announce our continued partnership with Paramount,” said Italia Commisso Weinand, executive vice president, programming & human resources, Mediacom Communications. “Thank you to the Paramount and Mediacom teams for their hard work and commitment to our relationship.”