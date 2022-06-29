Mediacom Renews Carriage Deal with Paramount Global
By George Winslow published
The deal includes retransmission consent rights to Paramount’s TV stations and rights to carry its networks
MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y.—Mediacom Communications has announced that it has renewed its carriage agreement with Paramount Global.
The deal renews carriage rights for Paramount’s portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news, and sports networks – including BET, CBS Sports Network, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel, and others – as well as rights to ShowtimeOTT and retransmission consent rights to CBS broadcast stations owned and operated by Paramount.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“We are pleased to announce our continued partnership with Paramount,” said Italia Commisso Weinand, executive vice president, programming & human resources, Mediacom Communications. “Thank you to the Paramount and Mediacom teams for their hard work and commitment to our relationship.”
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.