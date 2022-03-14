Mediacom Boosts Download Speeds

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y.—Mediacom Communications has announced substantial increases in download speeds at no additional charge for its most popular Xtream internet tiers.

The fifth largest cable operator in the U.S. said that the speed increases would impact more than 900,000 customers.

“Similar to our 2021 launch of Xtream WiFi 360pro which is now being used in more than 50,000 homes and businesses served by Mediacom, these speed enhancements are being implemented to facilitate the seamless connection of more internet-enabled devices and enrich the consumer experience,” said John Pascarelli, Mediacom’s executive vice president of operations.

Mediacom reported that the following tiers will see faster speeds:

Download speeds for Access Internet 60 will rise to 100 Mbps, a 67% increase.

Download speeds for Internet 100 will jump to 200 Mbps, a 100% increase.

Download speeds for Internet 300 will move to 400 Mbps, a 33% increase.

In addition, Mediacom will be doubling the download speeds for the Connect2Compete Plus (C2C+) tier from 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps.

C2C+ offers qualifying customers a complete high-speed broadband experience for just $30 per month. The service is designed to work in conjunction with the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) which provides a corresponding $30 monthly benefit ($75 in Tribal Areas) to help eligible households pay for broadband access.

The ACP benefit is available to households with income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or if a member of the household participates in SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, Lifeline or certain other federal programs.

Mediacom provides high-speed data, video and phone services to 1.5 million households and businesses across 22 states.