Media Source shoots variety of HD projects with Fujinon HD lens

When Media Source made the leap to HD in April 2008, the Memphis-based video production company purchased the Fujinon HA16x6.3 BERM HD lens from FUJIFILM Optical Devices to use with its primary HD cameras: the P2-based Panasonic AJ-HPX3000 and the Panasonic AJ-HDX900 tape-based DVCPRO HD cameras.

Joe Incardona, president of Media Source, pairs the HPX3000 camera with the HA16x6.3 BERM lens for all production projects that his company posts. Media Source also uses the lens in its studio for green-screen shoots, as well as for a monthly newsmagazine show for Memphis Light Gas & Water, the public utility company in Memphis.

When Media Source is booked for a location shoot for an out-of-town producer or broadcast network program, the Fujinon HD lens is used with the HDX900 camera, so the production house can hand off HD tapes to the producer at the end of the shoot.

The HA16x6.3 BERM lens is very fast for an ENG field camera lens, according to Incardona. "With it wide open to f1.7, and using our daylight-color temperature lighting, we can achieve a beautiful shallow depth of field," he said.