Media Entrepreneurs Discuss How to Attract Loyal Audiences to Online Content

WASHINGTON— A general session open to all attendees at the 2013 NAB Show will explore how to produce quality online content and build loyal audiences. The session entitled “Broadcast Minds – Internet Content Creators Talk What's Next Online,” produced in partnership with NewTek, will take place Wednesday, April 10 at 9 a.m.



Moderated by Jim Louderback, CEO, Revision3, the panel will feature Bruce Gersh, co-founder, president and CEO, FishBowl Worldwide Media; Tom Green, actor/comedian; Penn Jillette, illusionist, comedian, author; and Shira Lazar, host and executive producer, “What's Trending.”



“Since we started Broadcast Minds in 2010, our goal has remained the same: expose the world to movers and shakers who are redefining what it means to be a 'broadcaster' through the use of technology, social media and the Internet,” said Carter Holland, executive vice president of marketing for NewTek. “We look forward to the insights that this year's all-star line-up will reveal about breaking down the boundaries between television content creation, content distribution, social participation and online consumption."



The on-going democratization of technology, social media and access to the Internet through mobile devices is reshaping the media and entertainment landscape. "Broadcast Minds" will address how this trend is pushing content creators to think differently about how to develop, produce and distribute online video content. Panelists will also discuss the impact of consumers' growing access to niche entertainment programming and their ability to influence the outcome of online TV shows through real-time social media participation. The session will be streamed live online.



