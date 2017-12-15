Media Audits International Announces OTT Audit Program

DENVER—License fees paid by OTT video programming distributors are becoming more important to TV networks, so Media Audits International is creating an OTT digital audit program to audit distribution carriage agreements and subscriber/transactional records maintained by OTT content distributors. MAI will reach out to TV networks and other entertainment media content providers in the first quarter of 2018 about participating in the program.

MAI’s OTT audit program will identify license fee discrepancies and contractual issues that need to be clarified with distributors and content owners.

The program will be managed by a new and separate digital audit team. This team will have a unique set of audit skills to audit IT infrastructures and online content delivery platforms, where transaction data are ingested and analyzed.