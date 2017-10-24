Measure Launches Nationwide Drone Service

NEW YORK—Drone pilots are now available for individual TV and film projects courtesy of a new nationwide service from Measure. The Measure Media (M2) division is a nationwide network of full-time drone pilots that specialize in airborne storytelling needs, according to Measure.

The M2 service includes Eric Austin, an Emmy-award winning aerial cinematographer, and his Helivideo Productions, which Measure recently acquired. Helivideo is a supplier of low-altitude aerial video for web, television and film, and will serve as the building block for M2.

M2 will focus on supplying professional unmanned aerial filming services for both broadcast and recorded sports, live concerts, television, film and commercials. It will also assist with aerial visuals for brand marketing, 3D mapping and virtual reality needs.

Joining Austin, who will serve as lead pilot, as part of the leadership team for M2 is Jon Ollwerther as vice president; Greg Ramey, former senior operations director for BLADE; and Nirel Levi, former consultant at Deloitte & Touche.

Measure reports that M2 has already been in operation for a couple of months and in that time has worked with ESPN, ABC, CBS, Coach, Rihanna, Fenty/Puma, Cartier, New England Productions, NBC Sports and The Olympic Channel.