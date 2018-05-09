May 9 Is Tower Tech Appreciation Day

The National Association of Tower Erectors has designated Wednesday, May 9, as the second-annual Tower Technician Appreciation Day.

The event coincides with OSHA’s National Safety Stand-Down Week, and NATE encourages member companies and stakeholders to use this day to host events to pay tribute to the technicians they employ.

“NATE is ecstatic to declare Wednesday, May 9, 2018, as a day to honor our industry’s most precious resource, the tower technician workforce,” said NATE Chairman Jim Tracy of Burley, Wash. “Today’s skilled technicians are expected to possess the diverse skill set necessary to safely deploy and expand universal broadband, public safety communications and ubiquitous 5G coverage across North America, while repacking the broadcast spectrum. NATE is proud to highlight and salute these dedicated technicians who work tirelessly to meet both our present and future communications needs.”

U.S. Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee Chair John Thune (R-SD) said, “They don’t have an easy job, but thanks to their dedication and unique skill set, the United States is continuing to expand its wireless broadband footprint, and we’re in a much stronger position in the race toward 5G.”