Maxell Launches New Line of Professional Camera Accessories

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. –Maxell Professional Media, a provider of storage and backup systems to the professional media production market, is introducing a new line of professional camera accessories to its current product portfolio, marking the company’s entry into the professional camera accessories market.

“Our decision to venture into the camera accessories segment was an organic one,” said Patricia Byrne, senior marketing manager for Maxell. “Being a data storage and backup media leader for decades has enabled us to develop an intimate understanding of the needs of broadcast and video professionals. Our focus remains on providing our customers with affordable, reliable, high-quality professional tools that help them do their jobs the best they can. Our new camera accessories were developed with that goal in mind.”

New products include:

Power Shoe Adapters

Maxell’s Power Shoe Adapters were developed to maximize the potential of the camera shoe mount. The 3-Way Power Shoe Adapter (HS-D) is the entry level offering, featuring three cold shoe mounts. When mounted, the HS-D will allow the camera operator flexibility to use multiple additional camera accessories, such as radio mics, wireless receivers, on-camera lights, etc.

The HSBM-12W and the HSBM-36W are the mid-range and high end offerings in the Power Shoe lineup. Similar to the HS-D, the HSBM 12W has three additional cold shoe mounts, but has the added feature of an NP-F type battery mount, one power tape compatible input, and one hirose input. The HSBM-36W has three additional cold shoe mounts as well, and provides top-end power via a BP-U type battery mount, one power tap compatible input, and one hirose input. Both provide a dedicated source to power hungry on-camera devices.

All of Maxell’s Power Shoe Adapters mount to any and all cameras with a cold/hot shoe.

Shoe Clamp

Maxell’s Shoe Clamp (HS-C) is a single cold shoe adapter designed to conveniently connect to the handle of most cameras, and/or a camera rig. With a locking clip, the lightweight shoe clamp allows the user to mount an additional piece of on-board hardware simply by clipping to the handle of their camera or rig. The Shoe Clamp features a super lock tight clamping mechanism and heavy foam inner ring to fit most camera handles/rigs.

Power Connectors

The 4-way Power Connector (PC-MF4) provides one male power tap compatible connector to four female power tap compatible receptors, allowing the user to run additional hardware off a single battery connection. The Male/Female Power Connector (PC-MF) is a single male-to-female combined and fully customizable power tap compatible power connector which, once plugged into a device and powering the equipment it’s been wired to, provides another female socket.

USB Charge Adapter

Armed with a power tap (male) compatible connector on one end, and a 2 amp USB connector on the other, the USB Charge Adapter (SP-PCUSB) allows the user to re-charge any smart device off of their camera battery, therefore making the camera a back-up power source. The USB charge adapter cable will recharge a smartphone, tablet or other smart device, making it an essential tool for anyone shooting in remote locations where the only available power source is the camera battery.