Matt Moran Promoted to Senior Managing VP at Gray Television

ATLANTA—Gray Television has announced that it has promoted Matt Moran promoted to senior managing vice president Gray Television, where he will oversee a group of Gray’s television markets in the Midwest.

Moran served as the general manager of WOIO (CBS), WUAB (CW) and WTCL (Telemundo) in Cleveland, Ohio, since December 2021 and as a regional vice president overseeing Gray’s television stations in Binghamton and Watertown, New York, since August 2022.

Previously, he served as the general manager of WSAZ-TV (NBC) and WQCW (CW) in Charleston- Huntington, West Virginia, which he originally joined as general sales manager in 2013.

Under Moran’s leadership as general manager, the stations in both markets expanded their local service by adding additional local news hours and investing further in local news content. During his leadership, WSAZ-TV was awarded several Emmys, won a Regional Murrow Award, and was named 2019 Station of the Year by the West Virginia Broadcasters.

Moran is a graduate of Ball State University and received an MBA from the University of Utah.