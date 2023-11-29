Matrox Video Introduces Single-Channel Maevex 7100 Series AVC/HEVC 4K60 Encoders

MONTREAL—Matrox Video has announced the launch of the new Matrox Maevex 7100 Series of single-channel 4K60 AVC/HEVC encoders.

The company said that these two new lower-cost members of the Maevex family of premium video products are ideal for low-latency, high-quality, low-bitrate encoding of single high-resolution HDMI sources for audio and video streaming, contribution, and collaboration.

For low-bandwidth applications requiring high levels of compression, Maevex 7100 Series encoders provide high-quality streaming and recording for both motion video and desktop content with a wide range of compression rates. Built with industry-acclaimed Matrox Video quality and reliability, and augmented with advanced security features, these new professional encoders are ideal for use in control rooms, command centers, and other mission-critical environments, and provide flexibility with support for multiple streaming protocols suited to all network topologies, the company reported.

"For more than a decade, Matrox Maevex encoders have been an obvious choice for capture and collaboration, streaming and recording, and Pro AV applications and digital signage, and they've been especially useful in control rooms for health care, military, government, security, and beyond," said Ron Berty, business development manager at Matrox Video. "With the Maevex 7100 Series, our customers can now get AVC and HEVC streaming and recording capabilities in a secure, convenient, single-channel offering at an affordable price point with renowned Matrox Video quality, reliability, and ease of use."

Integrators, administrators, and users can choose H.264 (Maevex 7112A) or H.264/H.265 (Maevex 7112H) models and enjoy streaming and simultaneous recording with support for five streaming protocols — RTSP, MPEG2-TS, RTP, SRT, and RTMP. They can increase productivity and ease deployment with the included Maevex PowerStream Plus application and the all-new web-based Maevex Command Center — the ultimate tools for configuration, monitoring, and streaming management, no matter what size of installation.

As part of the launch, the company also highlighted the enterprise-grade security provided by the Maevex 7100 Series for users and IT administrators.

They can leverage existing security infrastructure with support for Microsoft Active Directory and get peace of mind with regular device vulnerability and firmware updates. All updates are authenticated and validated before installation for additional protection. In addition, users can securely manage devices with 802.1x network authentication support and execution of IP control communication over the HTTPS protocol. The Maevex 7100 Series supports the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) protocol with AES encryption for secure, low-latency, high-performance streaming on noisy or unpredictable networks, Matrox Video reported.

In addition, the Maevex 7100 Series encoders are fanless, small-form-factor, energy-efficient appliances ready for high-density rack mounting or throw-down installation. They offer zero-latency input pass-through for real-time video output, empowering flexible, simultaneous uninterrupted operation for operator desks, video walls, remote rooms, etc. Thanks to Matrox Video's complimentary Maevex SDKs and APIs, users can seamlessly add the encoders to any mission-critical environment. Operators can easily integrate the Maevex 7100 Series with third-party AV systems including Video Management Systems (VMS) and others. TAA-compliant SKUs are also available.