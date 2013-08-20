Matrox to feature Monarch HD video streaming, recording appliance

Matrox Video and local distributor Beijing Jinzhongheng Technologywill showcase Matrox Monarch HD, a new video streaming and recording appliance at BIRTV2013 in Beijing, Aug. 21-24.

Matrox Monarch HD is a small, easy-to-use video streaming and recording appliance designed for professional video producers who need to stream a live event and record a mastering-quality version for post-event editing at the same time.

From any HDMI input source, such as a camera or switcher, Matrox Monarch HD generates an H.264-encoded stream compliant with RTSP or RTMP protocol. While encoding the video at bit rates suitable for live streaming, Matrox Monarch HD simultaneously records a high-quality MP4 or MOV file to an SD card, a USB drive or a network-mapped drive. Matrox Monarch HD is remotely controlled using any computer or mobile device with a Web browser.

See Matrox at BIRTV2013 Stand 1B111.