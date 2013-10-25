Matrox Supports Telestream Wirecast 5.0

MONTREAL— Matrox Video now offers support for Telestream Wirecast 5.0 for Windows software on the Matrox VS4 quad HD capture card.



Wirecast 5.0 adds enhanced encoding and playback options, a more efficient user interface, high-quality screen capture and more flexible input/output integrations for high-quality live streaming.



Support for Wirecast 5.0 for Windows is part of Matrox VS4 driver release 1.2, which is available to registered users as a free download from the Matrox website.