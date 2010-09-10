Matrox Graphics shows a 12-display workstation
At IBC, Matrox Graphics will show its M9188 octal graphics card combined with an M9148 quad card generating visuals for an expansive, 12-display desktop workstation.
The Matrox M9188 PCIe x16 multidisplay octal graphics card allows users to visualize large amounts of data at once. The latest offering from the M-Series family features the ability to support both DisplayPort and DVI single-link outputs to ensure wide compatibility with today's monitors.
With 2GB of memory and advanced desktop management features, such as independent or stretched desktop modes, the M9188 drives a variety of wide screen applications.
The graphics card renders pristine image quality on up to four DisplayPort monitors at resolutions up to 2560 x 1600 per output for a multimonitor user experience. With 1GB of memory, the M9148 LP PCIe x16 card supports both independent and stretched desktop modes.
