Matrox Announces Linux Kit for SDI Video Cards, 4K Output Cards

MONTREAL— Matrox Video announced DSXDK for Linux, a component-based architecture that provides a common API across the Matrox DSX family of SDI video cards for developers. From a single development effort, broadcast equipment manufacturers can create a variety of products, such as live encoders, transcoders, video ingest/playout servers and broadcast graphics systems.



The Matrox DSX SDK for Linux uses a stream-based API that enables pipelined functionality within a memory-centric architecture. It allows users to easily connect components in their applications to achieve a desired workflow while providing the flexibility for frame-accurate control. A prototyping tool provides a graphical representation of all hardware components so developers can simulate and test their use cases within minutes, before writing a single line of code.



