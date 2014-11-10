Matrix Solutions Grows Product Deployment and Staff

PITTSBURGH—Matrix Solutions announced growth of their product platform and customers resulting in the increase of key staff. As a result of now serving over 7,500 users at over 80-plus media organizations, Matrix expanded their software development team, success manager department, and client services organization. New accounts this year have included Tribune Broadcasting, Nexstar Broadcasting and Scripps Broadcasting.



New Matrix Solutions teammates include Michael Collins as a senior software developer. Collins brings a wide range of experience in building scalable web applications, particularly in the areas of data integration and process automation.



Matrix Solutions' new project analyst, Michael Jack, is a skilled project leader with over six years of experience driving results through implementation and process improvement. He focusing on the use of project management best practices and process improvement to drive scalable growth for both internal and external implementation teams.



Adam Horn joined as a success manager. He has served in an account manager and/or business development role for over six years; thereby focusing on success of the customer. He will be tasked with utilizing his prior experience to help drive customer retention and revenue.

