Masstech Sales Team Adds Industry Vet Michael Devine

TORONTO – Masstech Group has added media and entertainment industry veteran Michael Devine to their North American sales organization.

Devine most recently worked for digital media services provider RR Media. Prior to that, Devine worked as regional sales manager for Front Porch Digital and held a variety of sale positions for software vendors, including Signiant, VideoBank and eMotion.

“Michael has a successful track record of forging strong relationships with his customers by truly getting to know their goals and challenges, enabling him to align technology solutions with their business needs,” said Masstech President and CEO Joe French. “His experience in analyzing customer workflows and his in-depth knowledge of media asset management, archive management and process automation will be invaluable as we bring the evolution of our market-leading solutions to an ever-expanding array of media and entertainment customers.”