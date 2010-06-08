Maryland Public TV Seeks $600,000 in June

OWING MILLS, MD.: Maryland Public Television has a $600,000 budget shortfall it needs to make up by June 30. The organization sent out an alert today imploring members and viewers to pony up.



“Please make a gift to MPT in any amount today,” said an e-mail from MPTV’s vice president of institutional advancement, Joe Krushinsky. “We have over $600,000 to go to make our budget for the fiscal year.”



Krushinksy’s missive goes on to say that just six of every 100 viewers contributed last year.



“We’ve heard what you said, and we’ve locked in the programs you told us you want for next year,” it said. “But as the end of the fiscal year looms, the pressure grows to find ways to pay for them all. Without a balanced budget, our ability to deliver the programs you love is weakened. We’ve been through salary reductions, furloughs, and found countless ways to make every donated dollar stretch as far as possible.”

-- Deborah D. McAdams