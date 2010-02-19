Marshall releases LCD monitor for outdoor productions

Marshall has released the V-LCD651ST-HDA, the newest addition to its line of super-transflective outdoor monitors. This 6.5in portable field/camera-top monitor is designed specifically for outdoor applications with high ambient light. Marshall’s technology minimizes surface reflection of both outdoor and indoor light while featuring a much wider color reproduction range than typical transflective/reflective LCDs or even those with increased backlight performance.

Marshall's outdoor super-transmissive LCDs provide improved visibility by producing high-contrast images and a wider viewing angle, even under diverse and challenging lighting environments. This technology dramatically boosts the efficiency of the LCD backlight's use while maintaining extended temperature ratings and low power consumption for outdoor operation.

The V-LCD651ST-HDA introduces a new durable and lightweight design, weighing in at only 1.3lbs. It also features a digital TFT-megapixel, high-resolution LCD screen with 2.4 million pixels, four-pin XLR power jack and optical-grade polycarbonate screen protection. Analog signals are digitized using advanced 10-bit processing with 4x oversampling and adaptive five-line comb filter. This model comes in two other major module configurations: 3GSDI (composite, YPbPr and 3G/HD/SDI) and HDMI (composite, YPbPr and HDMI). A variety of battery adapters are available for each configuration.