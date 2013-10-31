Marshall Electronics Introduces 2K/4K Compatible Quad-Viewer Monitor

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF. – Marshall Electronics introduces the 27" 2560x1440 Resolution 2K/4K Compatible Quad-Viewer Monitor.



The Quad-Viewer features four independent 3G-SDI inputs to enable users to view four channels at once, scaled to the highest resolution. Users can take advantage of the convenience of an all-in-one monitor without sacrificing the visual quality.



The QVW-2710 Quad-Viewer Monitor features an all-digital TFT-MegaPixel active matrix LCD system with 2560 x1440 (QHD) native resolution. Three different quad layouts are available, and the side-by-side mode enables any two consecutive channels to be viewed on the screen at one time. In-Monitor Display allows on-screen text and tally indication, controlled locally or remotely via a variety of industry standard protocols.



The On Screen Display shows an embedded time code, embedded audio presence indicator and closed caption presence indicator for 608/708 captions. Stereo audio can be monitored for the selected SDI input through a front panel headphone jack. The rear panel line out stereo jack user to process stereo audio for the selected SDI input. The QVW-2710 supports audio bars and markers. In addition, it has USB and Ethernet ports and an RS-422/485 port with pass-through.



Other features include full calibration adjustment, aspect ratio settings, blue-only mode, and monochrome mode. Pixel-to-Pixel mode allows native display of any incoming image format. Users can set four function buttons to their desired settings for quick access and adjustment.



Additionally, the company now offers a free warranty extension for all of its LCD monitors and broadcast solutions. Its products will now be covered for two years after purchase.