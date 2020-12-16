Marshall CV506 Captures Dirt Racing Action for DIRTVision

CONCORD, N.C.—Marshall CV506 hit the track to help bring motorsports action to viewers of DIRTVision, a dirt racing broadcaster. The miniature CV506 full-HD camera offered the small form factor and high-quality images that the broadcaster sought.

Streaming around 400 dirt races each year, DIRTVision needed a camera that could handle the high-octane—and occasional crashes—of dirt racing. After working with production companies that used the CV506 and developing its own aluminum enclosure to offer protection, DIRTVision purchased its own set of CV506 cameras, according to Brian Dunlap, director, Broadcast Services, World Racing Group, the parent company of DIRTVision.

Four to five CV506 cameras are placed around the track and venue for every DIRTVision-covered race. They are in enclosures that are easy to set up and take down, as well as replace lens filters thanks to a screw-on feature.

The CV506 features 3G-SDI/HDMI and is built around a 2.5-Megapixel, 1/2.86-inch sensor that can deliver full-HD video up to 1920x1080p at 60/59/50fps and interlaced 1920x1080i at 60/59/50 fps, as well as 720p. The camera also has full-sized BNC (3G-SDI/HD-SDI) and HDMI outputs and locking I/O connection for power, control and stereo audio input. The CV506’s threaded M12 lens mount allows for a range of prime and varifocal lens options.

There are also remote adjustment and picture settings commands delivered via common RS485 or OSD menu joystick on a locking breakout cable. Other picture adjustment settings can be managed from a distance, including paint (red/blue), white balance, exposure, gain control, pedestal (blacks), white clip, gamma and more.