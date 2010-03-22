Mark Schubin To Keynote NAB Show’s Digital Cinema Summit

NEW YORK: Multiple-Emmy-award-winning SMPTE Fellow Mark Schubin will keynote a session of the 2010 NAB Show’s Digital Cinema Summit. Schubin will address aspects of 3D content visual processing at “3D: Cinema and Home” on Saturday, April 10, the first of the two-day summit being co-produced by NAB, SMPTE, the Entertainment Technology Center at University of Southern California and the European Broadcasting Union.



“The summit will start by providing a thorough understanding of how the human brain perceives stereo images,” according to the keynote announcement. “From there, leading directors, producers, and technologists will review the entire 3D path from acquisition, through post production, distribution and display in cinema and in the home. Panelists will review both techniques and lessons learned with real equipment and full visual demonstrations. The audience will participate in 3D perceptual viewing and will be able to discover the limitations of their own visual systems.”



Video engineers will also discuss technologies for packaging and distributing 3D images over satellite, broadcast, IP and other delivery systems.



“A comprehensive review of display technologies will reveal the benefits and shortcomings of today’s stereoscopic displays, and provide a glimpse into the R&D labs now inventing the future of stereoscopic display,” the announcement said.



Mark Schubin has been working in television since 1967, writing about it since 1972, and chairing the Hollywood Post Alliance Tech Retreat since 1997. He has shot for the Rolling Stones and Luciano Pavarotti; mixed Stevie Wonder, hooked up the TV in Eric Clapton’s bedroom, and performed forensic analysis for the Woody Allen-Mia Farrow child-custody battle. He worked on Japan’s first regularly scheduled HDTV broadcast, Kazakhstan’s first news network, and Hong Kong’s first cable-TV system. He has also worked on standards ranging from the VU meter to digitally compressed video transmission to the national TV system of Barbados. His clients range from the Metropolitan Opera to Sesame Street, Court TV, “The News Hour,” MTV, the AFL-CIO, and the World Book Encyclopedia. His writing has been translated into French, Japanese, Russian and Spanish.

