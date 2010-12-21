Marca TV launches with Tedial asset management

Spanish sports newspaper publisher Marca has launched a dedicated TV channel in association with Mediatem, part of the Mediapro Group. Central to the delivery of the new channel, which went on-air at the end of August, is a Tedial DAM system.

The production and playout of Marca TV is split across two sites, in Barcelona and Madrid. Most of the content is ingested in Barcelona, where programming is prepared and planned, with final playout from Madrid. Content is managed and synchronized between the two sites by the Tedial Tarsys asset management system.

Each site has an archive, which provides security and disaster recovery as well as makes all content available to the entire staff. The Tedial AST software provides hierarchical storage management across the online servers and nearline archives, and Tedial’s MPM media process manager provides storage optimization as well as synchronization.