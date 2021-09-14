Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio—Five Cincinnati television stations have begun offering NextGen TV broadcasts.

The September 14 launch included WCPO-TV (the Scripps owned ABC affiliate), WKRC-TV (the Sinclair owned CBS affiliate), WLWT (the Hearst owned NBC affiliate), WXIX-TV (the Gray Television owned Fox affiliate) and WSTR-TV (the Deerfield owned MyNet affiliate).

The launch in Cincinnati follows a decade of development and months of planning and preparation by the local stations. WSTR-TV, owned by Deerfield Media, has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WSTR-TV will broadcast its own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in NextGen TV format.

BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the five television stations.