Magna upgrades SBS TV tape library

SBS TV recently significantly expanded and upgraded their tape library with the help of Magna Systems and Engineering.

The Australian cultural network SBS TV, had decided to upgrade its Sony Petasite drive from LTO-4 to LTO-5 in order to increase throughput to and from their content archive. The upgrade also included three new Front Porch Digital DIVAgrid Actors at SBS’ main archive site and three additional DIVAgrid Actors at their DR site.

The SBS TV tape library is now seeing a 40-percent increase in file throughput.