Magilla Entertainment Discovers Forscene Platform

LONDON—Non-scripted TV production company Magilla Entertainment has acquired a Forscene professional video editing software. The company will use the system for the Discovery Channel show “Diesel Brothers.”

The Forscene platform provides access to hours of footage from the show immediately after the shoot, log and search during production, and allows for the production and post-production teams to collaborate on material needed from shoots, says Magilla. Forscene can run on most devices over a standard Internet connection, provides multicam and multigroup functionality, has auxiliary TC capabilities, and can move work across other NLE platforms.

Forscene is a non-linear editing platform created by Forbidden Technologies.