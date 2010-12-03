Maasranga Television to bring HD station to Bangladesh

Maasranga Television, part of the SQUARE Group, has turned to Grass Valley for a complete newsroom system, production and master control switchers, and infrastructure equipment as part of the rollout of an HDTV station in Bangladesh.

At the heart of the channel is a complete digital news production system based on the Aurora production suite, with Grass Valley K2 media servers for content storage and exchange, and EDIUS editing workstations. Each of the two studios is equipped with a Grass Valley Kayak video production switcher.

The central infrastructure of the new channel also relies upon Grass Valley technologies, including Maestro master control switching, Trinix NXT routers and a comprehensive range of GeckoFlex modular products.

Maasranga Television began test transmissions from its new center in Dhaka on Oct. 10 and intends to be on the air by the end of 2010.