Lyon Video outfits latest production unit with Artemis console

Lyon Video has equipped its latest mobile production unit with a 64-fader Calrec Audio Artemis console.

The Lyon 12 production truck, which was featured at the 2011 NAB Show, relies on the compact Artemis with Calrec's Bluefin 2 high-density signal processing. The audio setup also features integrated Hydra2 networking to unify inputs and outputs regardless of a source's physical location.

Besides high-end routing and processing capacity in a truck-friendly footprint, the Calrec Artemis console is known for a distinctive combination of OLED displays, touch screens and light-emitting knobs, which give the operator flexibility as well as instant visual feedback.

The new truck is a 53ft trailer with a 49ft expansion, designed like all of the company's vehicles to work on its own or with a “B” unit. Lyon 12 is scheduled to go into service in August working for ESPN college football airing on ABC.