Lyon Video outfits latest production unit with Artemis console
Lyon Video has equipped its latest mobile production unit with a 64-fader Calrec Audio Artemis console.
The Lyon 12 production truck, which was featured at the 2011 NAB Show, relies on the compact Artemis with Calrec's Bluefin 2 high-density signal processing. The audio setup also features integrated Hydra2 networking to unify inputs and outputs regardless of a source's physical location.
Besides high-end routing and processing capacity in a truck-friendly footprint, the Calrec Artemis console is known for a distinctive combination of OLED displays, touch screens and light-emitting knobs, which give the operator flexibility as well as instant visual feedback.
The new truck is a 53ft trailer with a 49ft expansion, designed like all of the company's vehicles to work on its own or with a “B” unit. Lyon 12 is scheduled to go into service in August working for ESPN college football airing on ABC.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox