Ludwig's 'The One' Receiver Gets iPod Docking Connector



Ludwig Enterprises announced this week that its new "The One" radio will be compatible with Apple iPod docking stations. As you may remember, Ludwig's "The One" will receive a wide variety of radio broadcasts transmitted over affiliate broadcast DTV stations.



I have not seen any announcements of affiliate TV stations in the 50 markets Ludwig plans to cover when its network is built out. Last month Ludwig began streaming programs from Haiti and Jamaica at Ludwigent.com.



Ludwig's system is based on patented technology utilizing a "carousel" that interleaves information streams in a repeating pattern for inclusion in a DTV signal.



