LPTVBA Taps Peter Saad as Association’s Executive Director

STAMFORD CONN.—The LPTV Broadcasters Association has appointed Peter Saad as the organization’s new executive director. He is a seasoned attorney who has been in private practice for 19 years. He takes over for current executive director, Michael Lee.

Frank Copsidas, founder and president of the LPTV Broadcasters Association, said in a press statement, “We are thrilled to have Peter join our team and bring us forward, particularly in the new and exciting world of ATSC 3.0 and what it means for our members. We appreciate all that Michael Lee has accomplished over the last year.”

“I am delighted to be joining the LPTV Broadcasters Association. I'm looking forward to working with our membership and continuing the growth as seen under my predecessor, Michael Lee and partnering with our founder, Frank Copsidas, in making the LPTVBA a stronger force in the broadcast industry,” said Saad.

The LPTV Broadcasters Association is the nonprofit industry organization representing low-power, translator and Class A TV stations. With an estimated 5,500+ stations in cities and rural communities around the country the association represents approximately 75% of overall TV stations in the United States.