LPTV Broadcasters Association Launches

STAMFORD, Conn.—A new, non-profit industry organization representing Low Power, Translator and Class A TV Stations has been formed, the LPTV Broadcasters Association.

The new group will be drawing its membership from station owners, brokers, law firms, consulting and engineering communities and will hold its inaugural reception at the 2021 NAB Show at The Westgate Las Vegas Resort on Sunday October 10th from 5pm to 7.30pm.

“The Association will continue to build on the legacy of Mike Gravino and work of the LPTV Spectrum Rights Coalition/Next Gen TV Coalition,” explained “SuperFrank” Copsidas, founder and president of the LPTV Broadcasters Association. “With a successful track record of developing owned and operated LPTV and Class A stations, we have advisory expertise available to deliver growth. The LPTV advisory service also extends to building out broadcast stations to reach their maximum coverage and value. With its brokerage capabilities the Association will bring together both buyers and sellers of LPTV and Class A Television broadcast stations throughout the USA.”

With an estimated 5,000 stations in cities and communities across every state, the new association plans to play a key role in communicating the scope and potential of LPTV to the financial community through outreach and PR and as well as being the collective voice on legislative and government related issues working alongside the NAB and with its own lobbyist resources, the group said.

Michael Lee, former chairman and managing director of the International Advertising Association (IAA) and the LPTV Broadcasters Association’s new executive director explained that “the Association’s community position will be heard when there is a need for lobbying, or the impassioned promotion or defense of the industry. The Association intends to contribute towards, curate and articulate the ongoing rules, regulations and trending issues and opportunities of an increasingly complex security focused communications landscape. Working for our members is the world and contribution of The LPTV Broadcasters Association.”

Funding for the LPTV Broadcasters Association comes from membership dues, sponsors, and station brokerage.

For more information contact Michael Lee, executive director, LPTV Broadcasters Association at ml@lptvba.org.