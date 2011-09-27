London’s Sky Studios implements Axis Graphics

Sky Sports News is the first broadcaster in Europe to implement Chyron’s Axis World Graphics cloud-based content creation platform. At Sky Studios, BSkyB's new West London headquarters, the Axis World Graphics solution is being implemented within a BlueNet workflow that also features Chyron's CAMIO graphics management servers, iSQ remote monitoring and playout application, and 10 fully configured HyperX3.1 systems, which support streamlined graphics creation and playout for Sky Sports News' on-air graphics.

The order management system within Chyron's Axis World Graphics, known as Axis order, ensures a streamlined and efficient workflow, even though news and graphics teams occupy different floors within the Sky Studios facility. The Axis order module instantly creates clearly defined graphics orders within the iNews newsroom system that are accessible to the graphics staff for creation fulfillment. The CAMIO Cluster server then pushes the completed and approved graphic asset into the running order.

In addition to automating a good portion of the workflow, the Chyron platform saves time in creating and taking graphics to air, improves communication between news and graphics, and provides a clear record of work from order creation through to playout.

The HyperX3.1 on-air graphics systems provide operators at Sky Sports News with a familiar, easy-to-use interface for on-air graphics playout, backed by fast, powerful processing capabilities. From a single GUI, Chyron's iSQ software enables control of independent output channels, across multiple devices, of MOS-generated playlists to ensure that the correct graphic always goes to air.