Locast Adds Los Angeles, San Francisco Markets

NEW YORK—The free, non-profit online TV station streaming service Locast has added a pair of major markets to its offerings, announcing that its services are launching in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Using a legal carveout for non-profit retransmissions, Locast will be able to provide streams of more than 80 local stations between the two markets to users phones, tablets, computers and other smart devices. Locast says that it is now available in 13 cities and 35 million homes, representing 31% of the U.S. market.

