LocalBTV App Takes Local TV Mobile

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.—There’s no place like home, and Didja wants people to always have a little bit of home with them in the form of their local TV broadcasts. Didja has launched LocalBTV, a new app that provides access to antenna TV programming to viewers through a mobile device.

The San Francisco Bay area will be one of the first markets for LocalBTV with BayAreaBTV providing live local broadcast programming to 2.6 million households across 11 counties. BayAreaBTV will have 35-plus local channels, but will initially not include the major English-language broadcast networks. More channels are expected to be added every month. The BayAreaBTV app is available in the iTunes store and Google Play store under LocalBTV.

LocalBTV provides the ability to watch and channel surf live local TV, while also providing DVR capabilities and a channel guide for current and upcoming programming.

LocalBTV previously had a trial for PhoenixBTV for the greater Phoenix DMA. Los Angeles is expected to the next market to get the service. Didja has plans to expand LocalBTV service to 40 metro areas by 2020.

Local channels that partner with the LocalBTV app will be available to watch for free. The major broadcast networks are expected to be added for a monthly subscriber fee. DVR capabilities are offered for a 30-day free trial and then will be available for $4.95 a month.