Local TV, Targeted Mobile Deliver Powerful ‘One-Two Marketing Punch,’ Says BIA

CHANTILLY, VA.—There’s a common notion that media consumption is fragmenting as the public reaches for smart phones and tablets, tunes into TVs and accesses programming from such diverse sources as over the top, MVPDs, social media and over-the-air TV.

A new report from BIA Advisory Services throws that notion into question. What if consumers can actually access content seamlessly—regardless of the platform—therefore providing a more unified media consumption experience?

What if it is actually the marketers who experience the fragmentation, not the public? That’s one of the key assertions of the new BIA report “Local TV and Location: How Targeted Mobile Intelligence Creates High Impact Campaigns.”

“While consumers have found it relatively easy to find and view their preferred content across platforms, it has been harder for marketers to develop integrated campaigns to reach consumers,” the report says. “The reason is that marketers typically plan and activate their media channels in separate silos.”

As media consumption patterns evolve, TV and mobile have proven to be twin “pillars of consumer media engagement and marketer reach,” the report says.

[Read: BIA: 2018 TV Station Revenue To Reach $27.68B]

Spending on advertising bears that out. According to the report, advertisers this year will shell out $20.8 billion on local television, which makes it “the largest segment of video advertising by far.” The BIA report attributes the popularity of local television advertising to it being “viewed as the primary reach and frequency medium.”

Spending on location-targeted mobile to targeted audiences in 2018 is expected to reach $22.1 billion, the report says.

“For marketers using both platforms, local television and location-targeted mobile advertising, there is great power in unifying these platforms to reach, target, and engage consumers,” the report says.

BIA Managing Director Rick Ducey says a powerful synergy is available to marketers who know how to leverage both. “TV and mobile are two of the most powerful platforms that audiences are using daily in a unified, not fragmented, experience,” he says. “Advertisers who integrate audience targeting on TV with location targeting on mobile can achieve an incredibly powerful one-two marketing punch.”