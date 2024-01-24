Local Media Consortium Selects EX.CO as Preferred Video Platform

NEW YORK—EX.CO has announced that it has been selected as a preferred video technology partner for the Local Media Consortium (LMC), an organization focused on providing strategic partnerships for more than 5,000 local media outlets across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

The multi-year agreement was signed after an 18-month vetting process by the LMC.

More than 100 local media companies, including Nexstar and Cox Media Group, in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico are members of LMC. Those members include more than 5,000 newspapers, radio, TV and online-only news outlets. The aggregated LMC audience footprint spans 200 million unique monthly visitors, and its member companies serve more than nine billion pageviews to consumers.

The LMC uses the scale of its combined membership to cut deals with tech and other companies to provide technologies and services. Those deals allow its members to reduce costs and increase revenue with service providers like Google, Meta, Monster, and others.

The new agreement with EX.CO will make it easier for local publishers–both broadcasters and digital newspapers—to maintain an advanced video content and monetization strategy to substantially grow their business, the companies said.

"The LMC is committed to providing local media companies with the opportunity to access innovative and forward-thinking platforms," said Local Media Consortium CEO Fran Wills. "With video now playing such an integral part in growing both audience engagement and revenue streams, partnering with EX.CO's advanced technology was a top priority for us."

Bonneville International and WRAL (part of Capitol Broadcasting Company) are among LMC's members are already working with EX.CO, the LMC said.

"With operations in six western U.S. markets, we require a custom approach for each of our different websites," said James Bottorff, vice president of digital at Bonneville International Corporation. "Our partnership with EX.CO via the LMC, has given us all the tools we need to improve audience engagement and earn more revenue across our entire network."

With the new partnership in place, LMC's 100+ members, a list which also includes major media outlets like Cox Media Group and Nexstar, will be able to easily tap into EX.CO's award-winning video platform with a simple integration process, without having to vet the platform or do any legal work themselves, thereby saving them both time and money.

"Supporting local media is a major focus for us at EX.CO. LMC members provide trusted, relevant, and timely information that impact the daily lives of over 200 million Americans. This partnership will enable local publishers to enhance their current video offering or break into video for the first time while continuing to focus on what they do best—critical reporting and building stronger connected communities," said Tom Pachys, co-founder and CEO of EX.CO. "Local newsrooms across the country face ongoing challenges in having their content seen and monetized, so we are excited to empower them with a feature-rich online video platform that leverages the latest machine-learning yield engine for years to come."