LiveU Introduces DataBridge for Connectivity in the Field

LAS VEGAS—With the LiveU DataBridge, LiveU has added new functionality to its broadcast offerings and developed a standalone product for data transfer and Internet usage. For both configurations, LiveU’s DataBridge provides aggregated bandwidth for uploading and downloading data.



The first configuration will be demonstrated at NAB 2014 as part of LiveU’s LU500 uplink unit. The ‘Data’ mode operates seamlessly alongside ‘Live Transmission’ and ‘Store & Forward’ via LU500’s intuitive GUI. LiveU’s DataBridge enables users to download content from the cloud, add other material and then transfer the final edited file back with a simple touch of a button via a fast and reliable uplink. It also enables general Wi-Fi web access for other devices.



“This new development comes directly from the field; we’ve listened to our customers and developed what they need to make their job easier and more productive,” said LiveU CEO Samuel Wasserman. “By integrating this new Data functionality into our product line, we’ve enabled reporters to create faster and more comprehensive reports. This dramatically cuts down the time needed to file reports, ensuring greater efficiency within news organizations and improving workflow.”



Weighing only 2.2lbs (1kg), the smaller, lighter LU500 includes six-eight internal bonded connections. The LU500 includes LiveU’s proprietary antenna modules for greater resiliency and is powered by LiveU’s new multiprocessor video encoding engine. Available in backpack or camera-mount configurations, the LU500 is integrated with the LiveU Central browser-based management system for easy control and geo-tracking of all LiveU systems, feeds, and apps from anywhere.



LiveU will debut its LiveU DataBridge at the 2014 NAB Show, booth SU8513.