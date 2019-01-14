LiveU Inks $20M Lease With Sinclair

HACKENSACK, N.J.—Sinclair Broadcast Group is upgrading hundreds of portable transmission units to LiveU LU600 HEVC systems under the terms of a recently signed multi-year $20 million leasing agreement.

“This deal is a recognition of the value LiveU brings to our content operations,” said Del Parks, senior vice president and CTO for Sinclair. Sinclair will use the units for newsgathering operations.

The station group immediately will upgrade units at 80 stations to the LiveU HEVC field units, the company’s flagship model offering higher efficiency, greater stability and better reliability.

Sinclair has been a LiveU customer since 2011. Upgrading its bonded IP solutions will help the broadcaster maintain a competitive edge in newsgathering, LiveU said.

The broadcaster also uses LiveU’s IP-based LiveU Matrix and LiveU vehicle solutions. LiveU Matrix allows Sinclair to share live content from news events across all of its broadcast and digital news platforms. The IP video cloud management tool enables stations across the group to view, manage and distribute live content using the internet.

The station group is also evaluating its ability to outfit field reporters and crews with LiveU’s LU-Smart app for smartphones. The app makes it possible to go live from virtually anywhere and contribute content to the studio where it can be edited and ultimately distributed according to LiveU.