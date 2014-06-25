Livestream Delivers Google Glass App

BROOKLYN, N.Y.—Livestream has released Livestream for Google Glass. The streaming company said the app has been downloaded more than 3,000 times since the beta version debuted in April. Livestream for Glass is available to all today via Google’s MyGlass, the official Glassware app store.



To stream live from a Glass camera to Livestream’s platform, users need only install and say “ok glass, start broadcasting.” With Livestream for Glass, users can read and verbally respond to real-time chat messages from their audience, right in their Glass viewfinder.



“Livestream for Glass is the first app to allow anyone and virtually everyone to see what you’re seeing through your eyes, live—a revolution, a record-setting sporting event, or a family wedding your loved ones couldn’t cross the oceans to attend,” said Livestream CEO and co-founder, Max Haot.



In addition to Glass, Livestream offers mobile live streaming apps for Android, iPhone, and iPad, as well as a dedicated camera-mounted hardware product, Broadcaster.



All of these devices—including Google Glass—also function as roaming WiFi cameras, connected directly to Livestream’s multicamera live production software Studio. Livestream Studio traditionally is used for higher-end productions involving graphics and multiple HD cameras, with output to venue screens as well as Livestream. The addition of a remote camera on Glass opens up innovative production possibilities, enabling producers to incorporate the perspective of a performer, athlete, or an audience member.