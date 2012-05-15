Linkwen offers Bridge to Asian distributor network

Bridge Technologies has augmented its growing presence in the Asia Pacific region with the addition of Taiwan-based Linkwen Electronics to the company's business partner network. Linkwen will distribute and support the complete range of Bridge Technologies digital media monitoring solutions, including the multi-award-winning DVB, IP, and OTT probes.

As a specialist in test and monitoring, Linkwen provides a range of systems and technologies to its customers in datacom, telecom, and digital media.

"We have been recommending Bridge Technologies systems to our customers for some time because they have the outstanding solutions in this field," said Linkwen's Ray Chen. "There is an enormous demand for sophisticated and powerful monitoring systems in this region, and Bridgetech tools fit every kind of application from telecoms, to DTV, to OTT services."