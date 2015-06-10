LINK: Netflix Spends $150 Million on Semantic Discovery

Trending

Netflix Spends $150 Million on Semantic Discovery

TEL AVIV—It’s well known that Netflix invests $150 million per year in its semantic recommendation technology, which covers employing 800 in-house professionals—including 300 content experts who manually tag each and every entertainment title, Jinni co-founder and CEO Yosi Glick writes for Multichannel News. Glick outlines the 411 on semantic discovery.