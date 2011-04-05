Linear Acoustic delivers audio support for Golden Globe Awards broadcast

Linear Acoustic supplied two AERO.qc audio quality controllers for use on the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony broadcast live Jan. 16 on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA.

The two AERO.qc units were used in NEP Broadcasting's Denali Summit DTV truck. The units were used to ensure a high-quality 5.1-channel version of the production's mix while providing a pristine 2.0 downmix for the stereo HD and the stereo SD audiences.

Depending on the application, AERO.qc provides reference-quality UPMAX and UPMAX II 5.1 channel upmixing, loudness metering and optional 5.1-channel multistage AEROMAX loudness control. Operator intervention can range from full manual control of measurement and audio adjustment to highly automated processing that requires little oversight.