Linear Acoustic Announces ‘UpTrade’ Program



LANCASTER, PENN.:. Linear Acoustic is introducing its “UpTrade” program, which allows customers to trade in their existing legacy equipment for a credit to be used toward the purchase of a similar product from the current Linear Acoustic lineup.



“Our gear is built to last, but so much has changed since we introduced our first-generation processor, the OctiMax,” said Christina Carroll, senior vice president of global sales at Linear Acoustic. “The ‘UpTrade’ program is how we’re celebrating 10 years in business.”



Products eligible for trade include DTV audio processing, upmixing, metering, and monitoring equipment from Linear Acoustic or any other manufacturer. The current lineup of Linear Acoustic hardware products includes the Aero line, loudness controllers, the UpMax 5.1-channel upmixer, the LQ-1000 loudness quality monitor, and the Lambda-II audio and metadata monitor. The “UpTrade” program runs through midnight EST, Dec. 31, 2012.





