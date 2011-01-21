LIN Adopts Sony for HD ENG



Providence, R.I.-based LIN Television, which operates 31 TV stations across the U.S., is adopting Sony’s high-definition production technology for electronic news gathering (ENG) and news production applications, starting with its WTNH station in New Haven, Conn. The group has rolled out Sony’s PMW-350L shoulder-mount XDCAM EX camcorders at the station.



The workflow benefits of Sony’s tapeless technology are well-suited to the daily demands of gathering and producing regional news programming. Both the PMW-350 as well as Sony’s PMW-320 camcorders have three Exmor full HD 1920x1080 CMOS imagers, and are studio-configurable, with timecode in/out, genlock in, and HD-SDI and HDMI out. The PMW-350 camcorder features a DVCAM recording and playback as an option; with both features offered as standard on the PMW-320.



